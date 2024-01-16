Perfect Hangouts! Top Places To Visit In Delhi With Friends This Winter

16 Jan, 2024

Joy Pillai

India Gate: Sit with friends or enjoy a leisurely walk and soak in the winter ambiance.

Connaught Place: A perfect shopping spot, dine at popular eateries.

Lodhi Gardens: Explore historical monuments and lush greenery.

Dilli Haat: A perfect place to shop for handicrafts and savour diverse cuisines.

Hauz Khas Village: Explore cafes, art galleries, and lakeside views.

Chandni Chowk: Indulge in street food and shop for winter wear.

National Rail Museum: Explore vintage trains and artifacts.

Qutub Minar: Explore the iconic minaret and spot Indian birds.

Red Fort: Spend time learning about the Mughal splendor.

