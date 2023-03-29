The IMD on Wednesday predicted possible rainfall in Delhi for the next two days, March 30 and 31.
29 Mar, 2023
The IMD said a western disturbance would approach the Himalayan region on March 29 and that may lead to rainfall in Delhi.
29 Mar, 2023
According to IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in Delhi on March 31.
29 Mar, 2023
Delhi was reeling from heatwaves in February and has recorded the highest single-day rain in March in three years.
29 Mar, 2023
The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average on Sunday.
29 Mar, 2023
The IMD has also given rain, thunderstorm, and hailstorm warning for other cities apart from Delhi and Mumbai.
29 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!