Weather Update For Delhi

The IMD on Wednesday predicted possible rainfall in Delhi for the next two days, March 30 and 31.

Manmath Nayak

Western Disturbance

The IMD said a western disturbance would approach the Himalayan region on March 29 and that may lead to rainfall in Delhi.

Heavy Rainfall On March 31

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in Delhi on March 31.

Highest Single-Day Rain

Delhi was reeling from heatwaves in February and has recorded the highest single-day rain in March in three years.

Minimum Temperature

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average on Sunday.

Thunderstorm Warning

The IMD has also given rain, thunderstorm, and hailstorm warning for other cities apart from Delhi and Mumbai.

