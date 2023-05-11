Check Delhi Weather Update
11 May, 2023
Dandapani Nayak
The IMD said temperature in Delhi is expected to rise for the next two days.
Temperature in Delhi will reach 42 degrees Celsius by Saturday.
The IMD said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 39 and 20 degrees Celsius.
Delhi will witness a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms on May 13.
IMD said a new western disturbance is expected to strike the northwest region and may cause a dust storm.
Delhi witnessed extended period of cloudy weather from April 21 to May 7.
