What Are Main Causes of Delhi’s Air Pollution
03 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
One of the main reasons of increasing air pollution in Delhi is crop burning by the farmers in neighbouring states.
Traffic menace in Delhi is another reason contributing to the air pollution and smog in the city.
With arrival of winter season, dust particles and pollutants in the air become unable to move and it causes air pollution.
Another reason of air-pollution is over-population in the national capital.
Investing less on public infrastructure is another reason of air pollution in Delhi.
Large scale construction activities in Delhi-NCR is another reason of air pollution.
Industrial discharge and garbage dumping are other two reasons of increasing air pollution in Delhi.
Firecrackers are a major contributor of air pollution in Delhi.
Notably, Delhi remains the most polluted city in last five years in India.
Delhi had the highest PM (Particulate Matter) 2.5 levels in the country in October.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Air Pollution Hotspots Found in New Delhi - Check Here