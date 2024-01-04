Will ED Arrest Arvind Kejriwal Today?
04 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Citing unnamed inputs, Delhi AAP ministers claimed that Kejriwal is likely to be arrested by ED on Thursday.
Kejriwal has skipped ED’s summons in connection with Delhi Excise Policy case on Wednesday.
AAP minister Atishi said news coming in that ED is going to raid Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday.
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also claimed speculations about Kejriwal's arrest by the ED.
These claims from the AAP come after Kejriwal skipped the ED summons on Wednesday.
Notably, ED issued the third summon to CM Kejriwal on December 22 last year in Delhi liquor scam case.
Kejriwal, however, expressed his readiness to cooperate with the ED but declined to appear on the summoned date.
Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal called the notice by ED ‘illegal’ and ‘politically motivated’.
Kejriwal also questioned the timing of the notice as a move to stop him from electioneering ahead of Lok Sabha Elections.
Kejriwal was first called by the ED to appear on November 2, but he could not appear.
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachedva said Kejriwal is running away from the investigation agency.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: AI Creates Snowfall in Delhi During Winter – In Pics