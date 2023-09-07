The world’s tallest Nataraja statue can be seen in front of the grand Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for G20 Summit. The 27-foot-tall statue was built in a record 7 months.
It is made of eight metals or ‘ashta dhatu’ i.e. copper, zinc, lead, tin, silver, gold, mercury and iron.
The idol showcasing Shiva's tandava pose has two invisible interlocked triangles representing both Shiva and Shakti and is mounted atop the 'demoniac dwarf'.
The 18 tonne statue has been sculpted by Radhakrishnan Sthapathy of Swamimalai in Tamil Nadu.
The 27-foot sculpture weighs about 20 tonnes, revealed Ministry of Culture officials.
The 'Nataraja' has been created in the style of Chola tradition, prevalent in 9th century south India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Nataraja statue as magnificent. He said the statue brought to life aspects of India’s rich history and culture.
