Dev Deepawali in Varanasi
27 Nov, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
The ghats of Kashi were illuminated with around 21 lakh earthen lamps
CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the first diya
Ambassadors from 70 countries, 150 delegates, attended the event
The event showcased the splendour of Kashi on the occasion of Dev Deepavali
Every year thousands of devotees thronging the ghats to light diyas on Dev Deepavali
Kashi welcomes the gods with the resonant echoes of conch shells, and Maha Aarti
Of the lakhs of lamps, the government contributed 12 lakh lamps, including one lakh made
from cow dung
Kashi's ponds, lakes, Markandeya Mahadev on the Ganga-Gomti banks were lit up with lakhs of lamps
Shastri Ghat on the Varuna river were lit up with lakhs of lamps treating the guests
Earthen lamps were lit on the ghats on the western bank
