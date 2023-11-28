Dev Deepawali in Varanasi

27 Nov, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

The ghats of Kashi were illuminated with around 21 lakh earthen lamps

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the first diya

Ambassadors from 70 countries, 150 delegates, attended the event

The event showcased the splendour of Kashi on the occasion of Dev Deepavali

Every year thousands of devotees thronging the ghats to light diyas on Dev Deepavali

Kashi welcomes the gods with the resonant echoes of conch shells, and Maha Aarti

Of the lakhs of lamps, the government contributed 12 lakh lamps, including one lakh made from cow dung

Kashi's ponds, lakes, Markandeya Mahadev on the Ganga-Gomti banks were lit up with lakhs of lamps

Shastri Ghat on the Varuna river were lit up with lakhs of lamps treating the guests

Earthen lamps were lit on the ghats on the western bank

