Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Education Qualification

09 Mar, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was born on 4 July 1996

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was born in Gada village of Chhatarpur district.

Father: Ram Kripal Garg

Mother: Saroj Garg

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was the eldest of two children to Saroj Garg and Ram Kripal Garg

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was brought up in a Hindu Saryupareen Brahmin family

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri father works as a priest

Shastri's childhood was one of poverty; his family lived in a kutcha house.

Shastri completed his schooling in Ganj village

Shastri is a disciple of Rambhadracharya.

Shastri is known for his preaching of the Ramcharitmanas and Shiva Purana

