Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Education Qualification
09 Mar, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was born on 4 July 1996
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was born in Gada village of Chhatarpur district.
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was the eldest of two children to Saroj Garg and Ram Kripal Garg
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was brought up in a Hindu Saryupareen Brahmin family
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri father works as a priest
Shastri's childhood was one of poverty; his family lived in a kutcha house.
Shastri completed his schooling in Ganj village
Shastri is a disciple of Rambhadracharya.
Shastri is known for his preaching of the Ramcharitmanas and Shiva Purana
