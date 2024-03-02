Education Qualification of Bansuri Swaraj
Bansuri Swaraj is an Indian lawyer.
Bansuri Swaraj is the daughter of Veteran BJP leader late Sushma Swaraj.
Bansuri Swaraj was born as ‘Bansuri Kaushal’ on Tuesday, 3 January 1984
She did her graduation from Oxford University, England.
She attained Barrister at Law degree from Inner Temple, London.
Her father, Swaraj Kaushal is a lawyer and former Governor of Mizoram.
Bansuri had been practising law since 2007.
She practices in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India.
On 24 March 2023, BJP appointed her as co-convener of the legal cell of the Delhi BJP
Like her mother, she is an ardent follower of Lord Krishna.
