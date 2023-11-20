Global Peace Initiatives By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
20 Nov, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar played a key role in ending a 52-year-old conflict between the FARC and Colombian govt.
Over 3,000 militants and naxals have surrendered their arms and joined the mainstream in North East
Many militants surrendered their arms and joined the mainstream in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh
Ukraine-Russia War: Nearly 6,000 displaced people were provided a place to stay, with arrangements for food
Over 50,000 Iraqi citizens were provided to aid its trauma relief programs in Iraq
Peace initiative for Kashmir: Paigam-e-Mohabbat, a program for the families of martyred army, victims of cross-firing
Over 2000 former LTTE combatants were helped by AOL programs to meaningfully reintegrate into society.
AOL has been organising programs in prisons that have transformed the lives of inmates
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar was also the member of Supreme Court appointed panel for Ayodhya mediation
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weather Update: Heavy Rains For Kerala, Tamil Nadu Till Nov 23