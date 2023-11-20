Global Peace Initiatives By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

20 Nov, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar played a key role in ending a 52-year-old conflict between the FARC and Colombian govt.

Over 3,000 militants and naxals have surrendered their arms and joined the mainstream in North East

Many militants surrendered their arms and joined the mainstream in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh

Ukraine-Russia War: Nearly 6,000 displaced people were provided a place to stay, with arrangements for food

Over 50,000 Iraqi citizens were provided to aid its trauma relief programs in Iraq

Peace initiative for Kashmir: Paigam-e-Mohabbat, a program for the families of martyred army, victims of cross-firing

Over 2000 former LTTE combatants were helped by AOL programs to meaningfully reintegrate into society.

AOL has been organising programs in prisons that have transformed the lives of inmates

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar was also the member of Supreme Court appointed panel for Ayodhya mediation

