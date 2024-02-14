Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Tips for Couples to Thrive in their Relationships
14 Feb, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Don't focus on each other too much. Both of you should have one goal. Be focused on a common goal
Before you judge someone else see how you relate to them, how big of a heart you have
A relationship should come from a space of contributing and not demanding.
Service is an essential ingredient for a successful relationship
If both people in the relevance submit to each other and respect each other, it takes you to another plane of stability
Stay centered. Once you are centered what is yours will come to you.
Love is not an emotion. It is your very existence.
Never make the other person feel guilty. Anyone you make feel guilty, gets a little distant from you deep inside somewhere.
It is best to not try to build a relationship. Just be yourself. Be natural. Relationships develop naturally overtime.
You should never doubt anyone’s love for you, take it for granted that everyone loves you
From whoever you receive love, just know that it is from the Divine.
