Shakti: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Explains The Meaning of 'Devi'

18 Mar, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

Divine Mother is the energy which has given birth to the entire universe

Called ‘shakti’ which means energy, the Divine Mother is also responsible for running this creation.

The Divine Mother or Shakti has three major forms

Durga (defense); Lakshmi (wealth); Saraswati (Education) are some of the forms

During the nine nights and ten days of Navratri, these three forms of Shakti are invoked

In the presence of Durga, negative forces fade away. She transforms negativity into positivity.

Durga is also referred to as 'Jaya Durga' or the one who brings victory.

Durga is associated with red. She is depicted as wearing a red saree.

Nav Durga are the nine aspects of the Durga Shakti which act as a shield to ward off all negativities.

Devi Durga, in Her form as Mahishasura Mardini, is the destroyer of Mahisha.

