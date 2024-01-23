Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Explains The Meaning Of Rama
23 Jan, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
"Ra" in Sanskrit means "That which is Radiant" and "Ma" stands for "Myself".
That which shines forth within me, is Rama. That which is radiant in every particle of the Being is Rama.
Dasharatha signifies the five organs of sense and the five organs of action. Kaushalya stands for skill.
The skillful reiner of the ten chariots can give birth to Ram.
Lakshmana, the brother of Rama, was born of Sumitra Ö the good friend.
When the ten are cooperating with you then Awareness is born.
Rama is the Self. Lakshmana is the awareness. Sita is the mind and Ravana is ego.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: How To Draw Physical Map Of India; 7 Tips