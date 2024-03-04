Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Family Background
Victor Dasgupta
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was born in Papanasam, Tamil Nadu
Father- R. S. Venkat Ratnam
Mother- Visalakshi Ratnam
Younger Sister: Bhanumathi Narasimhan.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's first teacher was Sudhakar Chaturvedi, an Indian Vedic Scholar
School: MES, Bangalore (1973)
College: St. Joseph's College, Bangalore (1973)
Educational Qualifications: Degrees In Vedic Literature And Physics
After graduation, he travelled with his second teacher, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi
In the 1980s, he initiated a series of practical and experiential courses in spirituality around the globe.
In 1983, he held the first Art of Living course in Switzerland.
In 1986, he travelled to Apple Valley, California, in the US to conduct the first course to be held in North America
