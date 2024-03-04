Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Family Background

04 Mar, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was born in Papanasam, Tamil Nadu

Father- R. S. Venkat Ratnam

Mother- Visalakshi Ratnam

Younger Sister: Bhanumathi Narasimhan.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's first teacher was Sudhakar Chaturvedi, an Indian Vedic Scholar

School: MES, Bangalore (1973)

College: St. Joseph's College, Bangalore (1973)

Educational Qualifications: Degrees In Vedic Literature And Physics

After graduation, he travelled with his second teacher, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi

In the 1980s, he initiated a series of practical and experiential courses in spirituality around the globe.

In 1983, he held the first Art of Living course in Switzerland.

In 1986, he travelled to Apple Valley, California, in the US to conduct the first course to be held in North America

