11 Insights from Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Brighten Up Your New Year
01 Jan, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Some Celebrate the new year regretting the past, some pray for a better future. Rare are the ones who wake up to reality and move time.
No year passes without joy or challenges. Use every moment of joy to serve and see every challenge as an opportunity for growth.
Commit to dropping the past and starting a new fresh life. Be natural and loving serve and celebrate
Some feel the year went by too fast and others feel it was too slow. If you keep your gifts to yourself, life drags. If you share them, Life flows Smoothly
This New Year, go to a place where everything is beautiful! That place is within you! Where you go after that, You will add beauty.
Resolve to do something good in society. Let us have the confidence that whatever we need will come to us.
With greater enthusiasm, have bigger goals for society and yourself.
It's not just the year that is changing. Your appearance, thoughts, feelings have all been changing.
When the mind moves with time there is happiness, and when the mind moves with events there is misery.
This new year, learn from the previous year and move on knowing that you are timeless
Some wait for the good times to come; others make time, good. A clear heart and sharp mind can make time better
