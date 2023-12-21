Top Quotes of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Belongingness

21 Dec, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Live your life with naturalness, simplicity and belongingness

THE ROLE OF ART OF LIVING, IS TO BRING BELONGINGNESS IN THE WORLD

Naturalness, ease & belongingness - this is the essence of the Art of Living.

Freedom is when life becomes a play, cravings and aversions dissolve and belongingness flowers.

ABC of Life - Awareness, Belongingness & Commitment. Awareness nurtures intellect. Belongingness nurtures the heart.

When love springs forth from a sense of belongingness then the actions and qualities do not over shadow the love

Have a sense of belongingness with everybody, including those who are not friendly.

When attention is given to the spiritual aspect of one's life, it brings a sense of belongingness

