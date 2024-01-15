Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Quotes on Makar Sankranti
15 Jan, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Today humanity is reminded of its Divine qualities. As the Earth revolves around Sun, Life should revolve around Truth.
Just as the earth brings forth the harvest, may this day, we acknowledge and bring out the human values within us.
On Makar Sankranti, we realise that we are like sesame seed, insignificant in creation, life becomes sweet(gud).
On the day of Makar Sankranti, take a bath in the Ganga of knowledge.
The tiny sesame seeds remind us of our insignificance in this vast creation. The feeling that ‘I am nothing’ dissolves the ego and brings humility.
Makar Sankranti is an occasion of spreading sweetness around you through expression and thought.
Sesame and jaggery together on Makar Sankranti give us the message to remain pure from within.
On the day of Makar Sankranti, we remember the Sun God, worship him and express our gratitude to him.
When there is harvest, the first crop you get, you share with everyone! Celebration cannot happen without sharing.
This is the time that marks the end of the harsh winter, and the beginning of a time of pleasant sunshine!
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa Inauguration: Top 10 Facts of Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor