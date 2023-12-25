Top Quotes of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Positive
Attitude
25 Dec, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Every failure is a step towards success.
Success is an attitude and not a phenomenon. The sign of success is an everlasting smile.
Have this attitude, "Come what may, I will not get hurt. If someone is nasty, I will learn to be compassionate."
Your inner nature is reflected in your food preferences & the attitude in your actions.
With the right attitude, right food & right action, you can uplift your consciousness.
A brilliant mind, kind heart, scientific temperament & an attitude to serve are the basis of Spirituality.
Outer peace is possible only when there is inner peace & the way to create inner peace is through meditation
Respecting and protecting the environment must become a part of our value system.
Intention & talent can bring success only if you have the right attitude.
