IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Over Kerala And These States
30 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Rainfall is predicted over several parts of South India during the next few days.
Fairly widespread rainfall activity over Kerala and Tamil Nadu to continue on Monday.
Fresh rainfall spell will commence from November 2 for the subsequent two days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on November 3.
Heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over Kerala over the past 24 hours till 8:30 am on Monday.
Southern Peninsular India is likely to witness rainfall over the next few days
Light to moderate rainfall over Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on 30th October
Light to moderate rainfall over Lakshadweep on 30th & 31st October
Light to moderate rainfall over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu during next 5 days
Light to moderate rainfall over Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days
Western disturbance to cause light rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region from November 1
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter