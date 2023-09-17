IMD Weather Update: Gujarat To Witness Extremely Heavy Rains, Red Alert In This State
17 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD issued a ‘red’ alert for Gujarat predicting “heavy to extremely heavy rainfall”
Gujarat likely to witness the weather condition from September 17 to 18
The IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert for the state on September 19.
Flood like situation reported in many villages of the Narmada district
Western Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness intense rainfall on September 17.
Moderate rainfall will be witnessed in other parts of the state
An orange alert has been issued for the regions of Saurashtra and Kutch for September 19
IMD predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra on Sunday.
Heavy rainfall predicted in Gujarat region for Sunday.
IMD issue a rainfall alert for parts of southwest Madhya Pradesh
