IMD Weather update: Heavy rains in Bengal, Odisha and These States

29 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

IMD has predicted heavy rains in several parts of India

Yellow alert has been issued for West Bengal, Odisha and Kerala.

Orange alert has been issued in districts along the western coast of the nation.

Several parts of Kerala are reporting waterlogging and traffic snarls after overnight rain lashed the state.

IMD has issued a yellow warning in 10 districts of Kerala

Yellow alert issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam,

Kerala’s Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts under yellow alert

An orange alert has been issued in some districts along the western coast of India.

This warning spans the states of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka

Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, North Goa under yellow alert

Yellow alert sounded in South Goa, Uttar Kannada, Udupi and Dakshin Kannada under yellow alert

