IMD Weather update: Heavy rains in Bengal, Odisha and These States
29 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD has predicted heavy rains in several parts of India
Yellow alert has been issued for West Bengal, Odisha and Kerala.
Orange alert has been issued in districts along the western coast of the nation.
Several parts of Kerala are reporting waterlogging and traffic snarls after overnight rain lashed the state.
IMD has issued a yellow warning in 10 districts of Kerala
Yellow alert issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam,
Kerala’s Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts under yellow alert
An orange alert has been issued in some districts along the western coast of India.
This warning spans the states of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka
Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, North Goa under yellow alert
Yellow alert sounded in South Goa, Uttar Kannada, Udupi and Dakshin Kannada under yellow alert
