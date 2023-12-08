IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States
08 Dec, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD predicts dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.
Over the weekend, dense fog predicted for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam
Thunderstorms and lightning over Kerala and Mahe in next five days
Over the next three days thunderstorm predicted across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Thunderstorms and lightning predicted over Karaikal, and Lakshadweep.
Intense rainfall predicted over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep on December 8 and 9.
IMD predicted mainly clear sky in the morning and similar weather conditions to remain until December 9
North peninsular India and adjoining areas of central India will witness below-normal rainfall.
Winter season will witness below normal occurrence of cold waves this season.
