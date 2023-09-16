IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains Predicted in Several States

16 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

IMD predicts heavy rains in the region of Delhi-NCR on Saturday

Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad likely to witness moderate rainfall

Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, and Deramandi areas in Delhi to witness light-to-moderate rainfall

Thunderstorms and winds at speeds of 20-40 km/h are expected in Delhi

Areas like Narela, Alipur, Red Fort, Preet Vihar, ITO, Jafarpur in Delhi to witness rains

Nazafgarh, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodi Road areas to witness moderate downpours

Heavy rains predicted in Southern Rajasthan during the next two days.

Heavy rainfall likely to occur over southwest Madhya Pradesh today and Tomorrow

For Konkon, Goa, Maharashtra, Saurashtra, and Kutch, an orange alert has been issued

Coastal and southern interior Karnataka also likely to witness rainfall

Interior Tamil Nadu may get light rain today and tomorrow,

