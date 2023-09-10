Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall City, Other Parts Today

10 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

IMD expects rainfall to continue at Bharat Mandapam and other parts of Delhi today.

Skies are expected to be cloudy, humidity 85-95% until 11.30 am on Sunday.

The maximum temperature could hover between 33-35°C, the weather bureau forecast.

Drizzles at isolated places are likely to continue in Haryana

Drizzles at isolated places are likely to continue in Uttar Pradesh

Moderate rain in patches is expected for Dwarka, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road

Light Rains expected in Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, R K Puram, Defence Colony

IMD predicts rains Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji

Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh likely to witness downpours

Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad, Agra of UP are expected to receive rain for the next two hours.

