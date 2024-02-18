IMD Weather Update: Delhi To Witness Rain Next Week

18 Feb, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

Delhi is expected to witness light to moderate rain in the next week

Punjab, Haryana will witness light showers along with thunderstorms

Parts of Uttar Pradesh is predicted to see light downpour

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 27°C and 9°C respectively.

Delhi will witness partly cloudy skies along with light drizzles and thunder on Monday

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain on Tuesday and Wednesday in Delhi

On Friday, cloudy skies would prevail over the national capital. On Saturday the weather is expected to improve.

Delhi recorded a max temp of 26.5°C, two notches above the season's average

Himachal Pradesh likely to witness heavy rain along with snowfall and thunderstorms

Orange alert issued of heavy rainfall at isolated places in HP on February 18 and 19.

