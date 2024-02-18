IMD Weather Update: Delhi To Witness Rain Next Week
18 Feb, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Delhi is expected to witness light to moderate rain in the next week
Punjab, Haryana will witness light showers along with thunderstorms
Parts of Uttar Pradesh is predicted to see light downpour
The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 27°C and 9°C respectively.
Delhi will witness partly cloudy skies along with light drizzles and thunder on Monday
Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain on Tuesday and Wednesday in Delhi
On Friday, cloudy skies would prevail over the national capital. On Saturday the weather is expected to improve.
Delhi recorded a max temp of 26.5°C, two notches above the season's average
Himachal Pradesh likely to witness heavy rain along with snowfall and thunderstorms
Orange alert issued of heavy rainfall at isolated places in HP on February 18 and 19.
