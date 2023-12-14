IMD Weather Update: Dense Fog In These States Predicted

14 Dec, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

The spell of dense fog continues to run through northern India.

Delhiites woke up to a cold and foggy morning on December 14

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far.

Between December 15 and 17, the IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu

Between December 15 and 17, the IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall in Kerala

Between December 15 and 17, the IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mahe

Isolated heavy rains are expected to fall in south Tamil Nadu on December 16 and 17

Isolated heavy rains are expected to fall in Kerala on December 16 and 17.

There is unlikely to be a significant change in Min Temps over most parts of the country

