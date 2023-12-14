IMD Weather Update: Dense Fog In These States Predicted
14 Dec, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
The spell of dense fog continues to run through northern India.
Delhiites woke up to a cold and foggy morning on December 14
The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far.
Between December 15 and 17, the IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu
Between December 15 and 17, the IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall in Kerala
Between December 15 and 17, the IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mahe
Isolated heavy rains are expected to fall in south Tamil Nadu on December 16 and 17
Isolated heavy rains are expected to fall in Kerala on December 16 and 17.
There is unlikely to be a significant change in Min Temps over most parts of the country
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kerala Lottery Result Today (14-12-2023): Karunya Plus KN-500 Lucky Draw