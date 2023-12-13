IMD Weather update: Dense Fog Predicted in These States

13 Dec, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

IMD predicts intense fog in Delhi on Thursday and Friday morning in a few isolated areas

Intense fog in Punjab predicted on Thursday and Friday morning

Uttar Pradesh will witness Intense fog on Thursday and Friday morning

Lightning over Sub-Himalayan Bengal, Sikkim with light to moderate rainfall

Lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram predicted with light to moderate rainfall

IMD has forecast isolated hailstorms over Arunachal Pradesh

Kerala, Mahe, and Tamil Nadu likely to witness light to moderate rainfall

Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed in the "very poor" range.

The percentage of humidity fluctuated between 38% and 100% in Delhi

Thursday will have a partly overcast sky with some morning fog on Thursday in Delhi

