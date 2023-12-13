IMD Weather update: Dense Fog Predicted in These States
13 Dec, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD predicts intense fog in Delhi on Thursday and Friday morning in a few isolated areas
Intense fog in Punjab predicted on Thursday and Friday morning
Uttar Pradesh will witness Intense fog on Thursday and Friday morning
Lightning over Sub-Himalayan Bengal, Sikkim with light to moderate rainfall
Lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram predicted with light to moderate rainfall
IMD has forecast isolated hailstorms over Arunachal Pradesh
Kerala, Mahe, and Tamil Nadu likely to witness light to moderate rainfall
Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed in the "very poor" range.
The percentage of humidity fluctuated between 38% and 100% in Delhi
Thursday will have a partly overcast sky with some morning fog on Thursday in Delhi
