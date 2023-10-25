IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rain In These States
25 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
A blanket of smog and fog will be visible in the states of North India.
Light to moderate rain with heavy rain at some places is possible in the northern coast of India
Moderate rain with heavy rain at some places is possible Gangetic West Bengal,
Moderate rain with heavy rain at some places is possible Kerala.
According to the IMD, light to moderate rain is also possible in Mizoram and Tripura.
There will be rainfall activities in Tamil Nadu and some coastal
states of India
the Meteorological Department has also issued an alert for two storms namely Hamoon and Tej.
Light to moderate rain with heavy rain at some places is likely in the northern coast of Odisha
Light to moderate rain with one or two places of intense rain is possible in Mizoram and Tripura.
Light to moderate rain is likely in Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.
Light rain is possible in Bihar, Jharkhand and coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains to Continue In These States Till Tomorrow