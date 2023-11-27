Heavy Rainfall in These States
27 Nov, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
A wet spell is likely to continue over the central part of the country during the next two days
Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over parts of Maharashtra.
Low-pressure area lies over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Malacca Strait.
Moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm likely over Himachal Pradesh
Moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm likely over Uttarakhand
Moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm likely over Madhya Pradesh
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Vidarbha, Maharashtra on November 27.
Hailstorm likely at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand on 27th November, 2023
Hailstorm likely at isolated places very likely over Madhya Pradesh
Rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Nicobar Islands
