IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rain In These States Over Next 3 Days
20 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Odisha, Jharkhand in next three days
Thunderstorms with lightning likely in some places of Odisha during the next two days
Heavy Rainfall likely over West Bengal during September 20-22
Heavy downpour over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during September 20-22
Bihar will experience heavy downpour during September 21-23
Heavy rainfall is very likely over Nagaland, Manipur on September 20 and 21
Heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya on September 21 and 22.
Chhattisgarh likely to witness rainfall/thunderstorm during September 19-22
East Madhya Pradesh during 21-23 will experience heavy downpour
Heavy rains predicted over Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh on 22 and 23 September.
A heavy rain alert has been issued for three days for parts of Jharkhand from Wednesday
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Motivational Quotes By Anand Mahindra