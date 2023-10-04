IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rain in Bihar, Jharkhand and These States
04 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the next few days in the northeastern regions
Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and northern Odisha.
Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from certain parts of Gujarat
The Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to experience such weather from October 3-7.
Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from some areas in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh
No significant weather conditions over West India during the next 5 days.
In Jharkhand and north Odisha, there is a likelihood of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall
Bihar and West Bengal & Sikkim should be prepared for similar conditions from October 3-5.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Jharkhand and north Odisha on the 3rd
Isolated very heavy rainfall is anticipated in West Bengal & Sikkim on October 4.
Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall likely over Northeast India,
In Assam & Meghalaya (October 3-7), Arunachal Pradesh (October 3-6), and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura (October 3-5)
