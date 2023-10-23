IMD Weather Update

23 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning in Kerala from October 22 to October 25.

Depression over west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards during next 12 hours

The IMD predicted a mainly clear sky for Monday in Delhi.

The max and min temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 17 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Advisory issued for fishermen regarding the approaching cyclonic storm “Tej.”

Fishermen are strongly advised not to venture into the southwest Arabian Sea until October 25

Heavy rainfall is likely on 24th and 25th October in Nagaland

Heavy rainfall is likely on 24th and 25th October in Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Coastal Districts of Odisha are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at a few places

Moderate rainfall is expected in certain areas, including Jammu and Kashmir on October 23

Moderate rainfall is expected in Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan on October 23.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Explains The Significance of Dussehra

 Find Out More