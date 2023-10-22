IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall In Odisha And These States

22 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Cyclonic Storm Tej: Fishermen asked to not to venture into the southwest Arabian Sea till October 25

Moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely on 24th and 25th in Nagaland

Moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely on 24th and 25th in Manipur

Moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely on 24th and 25th in Mizoram

Coastal Districts of Odisha is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at a few places

Moderate rainfall at many places is likely in coastal Districts of Bengal on 24th and 25th October

Cyclone Tej brewing over the Arabian Sea is expected to turn into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm

Odisha’s coastal districts are likely to witness a wet Dussehra from October 23.

The Regional Met Office has predicted a mainly clear sky in Kolkata.

The dry weather conditions are most likely to occur over Sikkim and all the districts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal.

