IMD Weather Update: These States To Receive Heavy Rainfall

26 Nov, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Parts of south west Madhya Pradesh received first rain of the winter season on Sunday

Heavy showers, hail and gusty winds predicted in various parts of the state

Heavy rains are very likely in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar while thunderstorm

IMD predicts heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail storms in parts of Maharashtra today.

The rain activity is expected to move to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday evening

The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for the entire Madhya Pradesh

Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu

Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur over Puducherry

Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur over Karaikal

The national capital will witness partly cloudy sky on Sunday with shallow fog

