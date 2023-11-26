IMD Weather Update: These States To Receive Heavy Rainfall
26 Nov, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Parts of south west Madhya Pradesh received first rain of the winter season on Sunday
Heavy showers, hail and gusty winds predicted in various parts of the state
Heavy rains are very likely in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar while thunderstorm
IMD predicts heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail storms in parts of Maharashtra today.
The rain activity is expected to move to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday evening
The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for the entire Madhya Pradesh
Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu
Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur over Puducherry
Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur over Karaikal
The national capital will witness partly cloudy sky on Sunday with shallow fog
