IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall in These States Predicted
26 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
No significant weather over the country during the next 5 days except over extreme south peninsular and Northeast India
Delhi weather is expected to bring misty mornings until October 31
In South India, over the next five days, there is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall in many areas
Kerala and Mahe are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds
Tamil Nadu may experience light to moderate rainfall, with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall
Nagaland likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at many locations on October 26.
Manipur likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at many locations on October 26.
Arunachal Pradesh likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on October 26.
'Hamoon' has undergone a weakening process and has transformed into a depression situated in Mizoram.
Moderate rainfall observed Odisha, with the highest recorded rainfall reaching 52 millimeters in Paradeep.
