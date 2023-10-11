IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall In Kashmir, South India And These States
11 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Rainfall in various regions of South and North West India forecasted until October 15.
Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad,
Moderate rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from October 13 to 15.
Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from Bihar, Jharkhand
Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon Chhattisgarh, Bengal
Cloudy skies and one or two spells of light rain or thundershowers during the early hours in Sikkim
A fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from October 13, 2023
Severe waterlogging was witnessed in parts of Bengaluru after heavy rainfall lashed Karnataka's capital
Light rainfall expected at isolated places over Punjab, North Haryana on October 14 and 15.
Lght to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala today.
