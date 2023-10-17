IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall In These States

17 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

IMD has issued an orange alert in four districts of Kerala

Kerala’s Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki is under Orange alert

Yellow Alert has been issued for some other districts where isolated heavy rainfall is expected

Cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Lakshadweep area

Cyclone will develop over the southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea

The circulation is expected to move west-northwestwards

The circulation will intensify into a depression over the central Arabian Sea around 21st October.

A cyclonic circulation lies over coastal Tamil Nadu & neighbourhood

National Capital will no longer experience rain as of today

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe on October 18.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Key Points Of SC Verdict On Same-Sex Marriages

 Find Out More