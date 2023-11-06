Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States

06 Nov, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over south peninsular India till November 8.

Low-pressure area is likely to form over the eastcentral Arabian Sea around November 8.

Rainfall is expected over several parts of south India.

Rainfall likely over south Peninsular India during the next four to five days and decrease thereafter.

Heavy rainfall likely over Rayalaseema and Coastal Karnataka on 06th& 07th November

Heavy rainfall likely over Kerala-Mahe during 06th-09th November

Heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Karnataka till 08th November

Rainfall likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next seven days.

Orange alert in Kerala

Light rainfall or snowfall is predicted over several parts of the Western Himalayan Region

Rainfall at isolated places likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 07th–10th

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 08th-10th November

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Diwali 2023: 6 States That Have Imposed Cracker Ban

 Find Out More