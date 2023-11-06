Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States
06 Nov, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over south peninsular India till November 8.
Low-pressure area is likely to form over the eastcentral Arabian Sea around November 8.
Rainfall is expected over several parts of south India.
Rainfall likely over south Peninsular India during the next four to five days and decrease thereafter.
Heavy rainfall likely over Rayalaseema and Coastal Karnataka on 06th& 07th November
Heavy rainfall likely over Kerala-Mahe during 06th-09th November
Heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Karnataka till 08th November
Rainfall likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next seven days.
Light rainfall or snowfall is predicted over several parts of the Western Himalayan Region
Rainfall at isolated places likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 07th–10th
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 08th-10th November
