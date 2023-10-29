Heavy Rains Predicted in Tamil Nadu and These States
29 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala from October 29 to 30.
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms over Mahe, Puducherry and Karaikal in the next five days.
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms over Kerala, Tamil Nadu in the next five days.
Light to moderate rainfall over South Interior Karnataka on the 30th & 31st of October
Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall likely over extreme south peninsular India
Light rain and snow in higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh from October 31
Shimla likely to record the highest and lowest temperatures at around 23 and 12 degrees Celsius
In Kolkata, the sky will continue to be partly cloudy today.
The high and low temperatures will be around 31 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.
