IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall in Kerala and These States
31 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Several parts of South India are likely to witness rainfall over the next few days.
Rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Kerala and Tamil Nadu is likely to continue
Moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu,
Kerala-Mahe and South Interior Karnataka between November 3 and 5.
Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu and Kerala-Mahe on October 31.
A fresh spell of Light to moderate rainfall over Karnataka during 03rd-05th November
Light rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffaraba till November 2.
Light rainfall over Himachal Pradesh during the same period.
No significant weather is likely over the remaining parts of India.
