IMD Weather Update
23 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Tamil Nadu.
Heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning in Kerala from October 22 to October 25.
Depression over west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards during next 12 hours
The IMD predicted a mainly clear sky for Monday in Delhi.
The max and min temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 17 degrees Celsius in Delhi
Advisory issued for fishermen regarding the approaching cyclonic storm “Tej.”
Fishermen are strongly advised not to venture into the southwest Arabian Sea until October 25
Heavy rainfall is likely on 24th and 25th October in Nagaland
Heavy rainfall is likely on 24th and 25th October in Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Coastal Districts of Odisha are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at a few places
Moderate rainfall is expected in certain areas, including Jammu and Kashmir on October 23
Moderate rainfall is expected in Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan on October 23.
