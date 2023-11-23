IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in These States

23 Nov, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Incessant heavy rains to continue to batter many districts of Kerala

IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu

Heavy Rainfall predicted in Puducherry

Heavy Rainfall predicted in Karaikal

Wet spell over Maharashtra, Gujarat predicted from November 25

Wet spell over south Rajasthan predicted from November 25

Low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman sea

Delhi will experience mainly clear sky on Thursday with a shallow fog in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 26 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

IMD issues orange alert for parts of South India, predicts heavy rainfall

Jammu and Kashmir will experience mainly dry weather with isolated fog

Thanks For Reading!

Next: RANKED! Indians With Highest Instagram Followers In 2023

 Find Out More