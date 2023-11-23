IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in These States
23 Nov, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Incessant heavy rains to continue to batter many districts of Kerala
IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu
Heavy Rainfall predicted in Puducherry
Heavy Rainfall predicted in Karaikal
Wet spell over Maharashtra, Gujarat predicted from November 25
Wet spell over south Rajasthan predicted from November 25
Low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman sea
Delhi will experience mainly clear sky on Thursday with a shallow fog in the morning.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 26 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.
IMD issues orange alert for parts of South India, predicts heavy rainfall
Jammu and Kashmir will experience mainly dry weather with isolated fog
