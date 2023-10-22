IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall In Odisha And These States
22 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Cyclonic Storm Tej: Fishermen asked to not to venture into the southwest Arabian Sea till October 25
Moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely on 24th and 25th in Nagaland
Moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely on 24th and 25th in Manipur
Moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely on 24th and 25th in Mizoram
Coastal Districts of Odisha is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at a few places
Moderate rainfall at many places is likely in coastal Districts of Bengal on 24th and 25th October
Cyclone Tej brewing over the Arabian Sea is expected to turn into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm
Odisha’s coastal districts are likely to witness a wet Dussehra from October 23.
The Regional Met Office has predicted a mainly clear sky in Kolkata.
The dry weather conditions are most likely to occur over Sikkim and all the districts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Update: Rainfall Predicted in Bengal and These State