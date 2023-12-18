IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States
18 Dec, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD issued crucial weather advisories for various regions across India
Minimum temps across several northern states and regions displayed a range between 5-10°C.
Dense fog was observed in isolated pockets of North Punjab, South Odisha, and Tripura
Heavy rainfall witnessed in certain pockets of South Tamil Nadu
Western Disturbance, coupled with associated cyclonic circulations over Jammu
There are clear indications of anticipated weather patterns.
Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu
Kerala likely to witness light to moderate rainfall
Light to moderate rainfall in Lakshadweep over the next few days.
South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala might experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall
