IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States

18 Dec, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

IMD issued crucial weather advisories for various regions across India

Minimum temps across several northern states and regions displayed a range between 5-10°C.

Dense fog was observed in isolated pockets of North Punjab, South Odisha, and Tripura

Heavy rainfall witnessed in certain pockets of South Tamil Nadu

Western Disturbance, coupled with associated cyclonic circulations over Jammu

There are clear indications of anticipated weather patterns.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu

Kerala likely to witness light to moderate rainfall

Light to moderate rainfall in Lakshadweep over the next few days.

South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala might experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall

