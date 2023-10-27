Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Kerala And These States

27 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

South Peninsular India is bracing for another round of heavy rainfall

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a fresh spell of showers on October 29-30.

Rainfall activity predicted in South Peninsular India and northwest India during the next week

Rest of the country is likely to experience below-normal rainfall during this period.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry during the same period

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, and Mahe

For Andaman & Nicobar Islands, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places throughout the next week.

Delhi is likely to experience misty mornings till October 31.

Delhi reported that the national capital had a minimum temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius

