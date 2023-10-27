Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Kerala And These States
27 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
South Peninsular India is bracing for another round of heavy rainfall
India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a fresh spell of showers on October 29-30.
Rainfall activity predicted in South Peninsular India and northwest India during the next week
Rest of the country is likely to experience below-normal rainfall during this period.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry during the same period
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, and Mahe
For Andaman & Nicobar Islands, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places throughout the next week.
Delhi is likely to experience misty mornings till October 31.
Delhi reported that the national capital had a minimum temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most Expensive Cars Owned by Indian Politicians