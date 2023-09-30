IMD Weather Update: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall in THESE States
30 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till October 2
Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala affecting normal life on Saturday.
"Yellow alert" sounded in 13 of 14 districts of Kerala except in Kottayam
Heavy downpour submerged hundreds of acres of paddy fields at Edathu
Low-pressure area lies over Northeast and adjoining East central Bay of Bengal.
Light or moderate to isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Light or moderate to isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over, Gangetic West Bengal till October 1
Light or moderate to isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha on October 3
Jharkhand and Bihar likely to witness heavy rains till October 3
IMD predicted rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe till October 1.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on September 29-October 1
Rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh till October 2
