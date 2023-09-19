IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States

19 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Heavy to very heavy rainfall rains predicted across East India for the next three days.

Formation of a Low Pressure Area in the Northwest Bay of Bengal, near the West Bengal-Odisha coasts.

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall likely over West India

Very heavy rainfalls are expected over Gujarat state and the north Konkan

Very heavy rainfalls predicted over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra and Kutch over next three days

Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand likely to witness moderate rainfall

Bihar is likely to witness heavy downpour from Thursday to Saturday.

Odisha may experience isolated very heavy rainfall from Tuesday to Thursday

Northeast India likely to witness widespread rainfall and thunderstorms. from Tuesday to Saturday

Isolated heavy rainfall activity is expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland

Isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely over Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura

