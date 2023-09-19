IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States
19 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Heavy to very heavy rainfall rains predicted across East India for the next three days.
Formation of a Low Pressure Area in the Northwest Bay of Bengal, near the West Bengal-Odisha coasts.
Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall likely over West India
Very heavy rainfalls are expected over Gujarat state and the north Konkan
Very heavy rainfalls predicted over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra and Kutch over next three days
Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand likely to witness moderate rainfall
Bihar is likely to witness heavy downpour from Thursday to Saturday.
Odisha may experience isolated very heavy rainfall from Tuesday to Thursday
Northeast India likely to witness widespread rainfall and thunderstorms. from Tuesday to Saturday
Isolated heavy rainfall activity is expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland
Isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely over Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Tips For Successful Career By Harsh Goenka