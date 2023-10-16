IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall in These States

16 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Heavy rainfall expected to continue over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 24 hours

Isolated heavy rainfall predicted over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 17 and 18.

Very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over South Interior Karnataka on 16th October

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe on 16th & 17th October

Hailstorm expected at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan on Monday.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad today

Southwest Monsoon likely to withdraw from Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, entire Northeast India

Conditions favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Bihar

A wet spell is likely to continue over Northwest India till Tuesday.

No significant weather over the remaining parts of the country during the next five days.

