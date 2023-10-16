IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall in These States
16 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Heavy rainfall expected to continue over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 24 hours
Isolated heavy rainfall predicted over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 17 and 18.
Very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over South Interior Karnataka on 16th October
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe on 16th & 17th October
Hailstorm expected at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan on Monday.
Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today
Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad today
Southwest Monsoon likely to withdraw from Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, entire Northeast India
Conditions favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Bihar
A wet spell is likely to continue over Northwest India till Tuesday.
No significant weather over the remaining parts of the country during the next five days.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Share Market Tips for Beginners