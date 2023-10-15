IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm In These States
15 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Heavy rainfall across several parts of the country till October 18
Heavy rainfall and snowfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir
Heavy rainfall and snowfall at isolated places ove Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad
Heavy rainfall likely to occur in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal on October 15 and 16.
Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan likely to witness moderate rainfall till October 16.
Rainfall over parts of central Maharashtra, south Konkan and Goa till October 16.
Heavy rainfall likely over pockets of Punjab, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Karnataka on October 16
Heavy rainfall likely over Kerala and Mahe on October 16.
Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe on October 18.
Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka as likely to witness moderate rainfall from October 19-20
