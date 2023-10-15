IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm In These States

15 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Heavy rainfall across several parts of the country till October 18

Heavy rainfall and snowfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir

Heavy rainfall and snowfall at isolated places ove Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad

Heavy rainfall likely to occur in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal on October 15 and 16.

Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan likely to witness moderate rainfall till October 16.

Rainfall over parts of central Maharashtra, south Konkan and Goa till October 16.

Heavy rainfall likely over pockets of Punjab, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Karnataka on October 16

Heavy rainfall likely over Kerala and Mahe on October 16.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe on October 18.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka as likely to witness moderate rainfall from October 19-20

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Best Share Market Tips for Beginners

 Find Out More