IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall In These States
17 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD has issued an orange alert in four districts of Kerala
Kerala’s Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki is under Orange alert
Yellow Alert has been issued for some other districts where isolated heavy rainfall is expected
Cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Lakshadweep area
Cyclone will develop over the southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea
The circulation is expected to move west-northwestwards
The circulation will intensify into a depression over the central Arabian Sea around 21st October.
A cyclonic circulation lies over coastal Tamil Nadu & neighbourhood
National Capital will no longer experience rain as of today
Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe on October 18.
